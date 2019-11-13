Mitch Clark vows to bring "energy" to Wigan Warriors pack

Mitch Clark has vowed to add some fizz to Wigan’s pack after checking-in for pre-season training.

The new recruit made an instant impression by reporting for duty two weeks early – alongside the youngsters in the squad – to get a head start on preparations for 2020.

Kiwi prop Clark, signed from Castleford, is determined to grasp his big chance at the Warriors – both on and off the pitch.

“I’m keen to learn from the coaches and buzz off the players, and I think the way Wigan play will suit me as well,” said the 26-year-old.

“I want to bring loads of energy and enthusiasm. I’ll put my body on the line for the team, take the hits for the team, do what I can.

“I’m really excited to be here, and I just want to rip into pre-season.

“I’ve not played with these players yet so I’ll be training my backside off to earn their respect and trust from the coaching staff.”

Clark is one of four frontline recruits for 2020 alongside Salford’s Jake Bibby and marquee duo George Burgess and Jackson Hastings.

After signing for Wigan earlier this year, Castleford shipped him out on loan to Leigh, but he had previously played in Super League with Hull KR – having arrived on these shores with part-timers Doncaster.

Clark was born in Yorkshire when his dad, Trevor, played for Bradford.

“I moved back to New Zealand when I was two and a half but I always thought I’d come back,” he said.

"From Doncaster I went to Bradford and Hull KR and Castleford and now here.

“For me, I feel like I’m progressing as a player and now I’m at Wigan I’m going to rip in.”