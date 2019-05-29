Blundell's Boxers are relishing the spotlight ahead of sold-out show

Blundell’s Boxing Gym are holding their latest sold-out showpiece at Aspull Civic Hall on Friday and the budding boxers are relishing the spotlight.

The Wigan-based gym will host their second sold-out show of the year as several promising semi-professional boxers will be given another chance to showcase their skills at Aspull Civic Hall.

Rhiannon Dixon will top the bill at the Aspull Civic Hall on Friday May 31

Rhiannon Dixon will top the bill as she looks to move another step closer towards turning professional while the undercard is set to be jam-packed with enthralling bouts.

The evening will consist of a series of junior and adult bouts with clubs from all over the North West travelling to the town to lock horns with Blundell’s rising stars.

There will also be several skill-bouts for the younger children which do not determine a winner nor loser.

Every boxer has been working relentlessly in training to ensure that they will be fight-ready for Friday and they’re all looking razor sharp for their respective bouts.

Coach Luke Blundell expressed that his boxers are all relishing the opportunity to star in-front of a packed house on Friday.

“We’ve just been visiting the venue to ensure everything’s been going to plan but it’s really shaping up to be a top night.” he said.

“We’ve got so many high quality bouts, and all the boxers are feeling confident ahead of their fights. Clubs will be coming to Wigan to fight our lads so the event should be great in helping the lads grow and develop as both people and boxers.

"They’ve all been buzzing in the gym, and they’re really cherishing the chance to compete in-front of a sold-out crowd. They’ll be over 300-plus people at the show on Friday so it’ll be a great atmosphere and experience for them.

"Everyone at Blundell’s Boxing is so grateful for everybody’s support because to sell-out yet again is amazing. We wouldn’t be able to put it on these shows if it weren’t for the parents and our supporters, so we’ll always be extremely grateful for the backing that we’ve received. We can hopefully repay everyone with a really good show, and with the talent that we’ve got in the gym, I’ve got no doubts that we’ll absolutely smash it.”