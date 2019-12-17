Boxer Kyle's fight plan KO'd after brain scan

Boxer Kyle Lomotey has been hit with a huge hammer blow less than one week before the biggest fight of his career.

Lomotey, who works in Hindley, was scheduled to face John Telford at the Contender VIP Middleweight tournament Final in Manchester for a major £10,000 cash pot this Saturday.

But the full-time brick layer was forced to withdraw from the bout on Friday after there was an unusual finding in his annual medical report.

The British Boxing Board has found a difference in Lomotey’s brain scan from the previous report and want to investigate for any possible health problem.

This means that they cannot renew his medical until a later date – but only if they don’t find anything serious.

Lomotey, who hails from Leigh and trains at Elite Boxing in Bolton, was disappointed that he had no choice but to pull out of his upcoming fight but he understood the reasoning why.

“Just as I’m due to fight the biggest fight of my career and receive the biggest pay day just before Christmas, I get informed from the boxing board that they can’t renew my medical because of differences in my brain scan they want to investigate,” said Lomotey.

“I’m gutted to say the least but what can you do?

“I had the best camp with the team at Elite Boxing and I’m at the fittest and fastest that I’ve ever felt and I genuinely felt like I’d improved from my previous fight.

“It’s just disappointing for me because this was fight I genuinely knew I was going to win and put on a really good performance.

“I’m going to have a couple of weeks feeling sorry for myself and spending time with my children, Bella and Harvey, as I think that is what I need and then I’ll be back in the gym.

“I’d like to say thanks to all my sponsors and my team at Elite Boxing for the support that they’ve given me throughout camp – as well as following the recent development that I can no longer fight at the weekend.

“It’s just a case of better being safe than sorry. Fingers crossed that all goes well and I’ll be back fighting in 2020.”

In September Lomotey extended his professional record to 8-0.