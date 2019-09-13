Boxers head to Majestic show

Majestic Gym will be welcoming boxers from all over the North of England as they host their latest home show in Hindley on Saturday.

The Wigan-based club are returning to the Hindley Monaco, for a night that has all the makings to be an absolute classic.

18 local boxers- ranging from young children to experienced adults- will be in action as Majestic Gym plays hosts to clubs from Manchester, Liverpool, Carlisle, Bradford, Worksop, Blackburn and Wales.

The match-card is filled with budding talent- and is certainly not one to be missed.

There will be four skill-bouts and a further 14 scored bouts in total.

Elite boxer Jonathan Brown will be making his debut for the club after taking three years out, making his 70th fight in total.

Promising youngster Dec Bridge will lock horns with Jack Pattinson from Wigton ABC while elite schoolboy boxers Jayden Leach and Jack Doran have been tasked with tough tests.

There will also be two female boxers starring on the show.

Paige Howarth will be making her debut in a skills bout while Gemma Sing will be hoping to hit the high notes in her second ever bout against a female boxer from XBox in Worksop.

Majestic Gym head coach Lee Collier expressed that it is vital for the boxers to use the experience of Saturday night to develop and improve.

“I’m really looking forward to watch the boxers showcase their talent. We’ve had an excellent summer and pre-season so all the boxers are excited to get back in the ring.

“As a coach it’s vitally important that the boxers are active and box competitively over the season, giving them vital experience.

“We’ve been working on a number of technical and tactical components over the summer, as a coach I want to see these put into practice. I will want to see improvements from the last time they boxed.”

Doors will open at 7pm, with the first bell sounding at 7:30pm. Tickets are available for just £15 for adults, and £5 for under 16’s.

They can purchased through contacting Lee Collier on 07754514126, or on the door on the evening.