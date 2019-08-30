Boxing show raises £2,000 for brave girl battling leukaemia

Nearly £2,000 was raised for a brave two-year-old girl battling leukaemia and inflammatory lung disease at the Blundell’s Boxing show.

Blundell’s Gym, based on Stephens Way in Wigan, held their ‘Raise the Roof for Ruby Rose’ home show at Aspull Civic Hall.

The charity boxing showpiece was held to help raise money for the family of Ruby Rose Scotson – an inspirational tot who tragically fell ill just before her second birthday earlier this year.

And the event proved to be a huge success both in-and-outside the ring.

Blundell’s Gym recorded an impressive clean sweep of victories while raising £1898 in the process.

The evening consisted of 17 enthralling junior and adult bouts, which the 300-plus spectators in attendance thoroughly enjoyed.

Several clubs from throughout the north of England sent their boxers to participate at the event which helped provide some healthy competition for Blundell’s rising stars.

The night began with 10 skill bouts between Blundell’s Boxing’s juniors and other boxers from across the region.

Skill bouts have no resulting winners nor losers as the matches are designed for the boxers to be able to showcase their skills and adapt to their surroundings without any added pressure.

All the children did themselves proud and gained valuable in-ring experience as they begun to further their boxing credentials.

To round-off the tween bouts, Owen Lythgoe locked horns with Rory for the junior supreme title.

Blundell’s Gym’s Lythgoe was simply outstanding as he captured his first ever championship.

In the scored adults bouts, Chelsea Kennedy impressively set the tone with a first-round stoppage victory over Manchester’s Chloe Brooks.

Jack Ashcroft defeated Scotty Barton, while Oliver Barnard narrowly pipped Reece Fertardo by a single point.

Matty Perry confidently dispatched fellow Wiganer Adam Vernon shortly before Ross Thomasson – the partner of pro boxer Rhiannon Dixon – stopped Danny Boone within two rounds.

Josh Uniacke defeated the experienced Carl Sweeney- who filled in at the death for Stu Erskin. Kai Dawber survived his tough test with flying colours against the imposing Cameron Rice.

Nick Grady, who is the niece of Ruby Rose, came out of retirement to top the bill.

And Grady was victorious against Sweeney upon his return to make it a dream night for the Scotson family and Blundell’s Gym.

Coach Luke Blundell gushed with delight after the success of the event.

“It was absolutely outstanding. We could’ve have wished for a better night- all the boxers and everyone involved should be so proud with what they’ve achieved,” he said.

“I’m over the moon with how everyone performed, and to raise almost two thousand for an amazing little girl is such a massive honour for the gym. We’d like to thank everyone for making the event possible.”