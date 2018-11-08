Chris Ashton set for first England start in four years

Chris Ashton will make his first England start for four years after being named on the right wing for Saturday's Test against New Zealand, the Rugby Football Union has announced.

The Wiganer lines up on the right wing in place of Jack Nowell after impressing as a substitute in the 12-11 victory over South Africa which opened the Quilter Internationals.

Nowell drops to the bench but there is no place for Manu Tuilagi despite his recovery from the groin strain which ruled him out against the Springboks.

England face New Zealand for the first time in four years and have been installed as heavy underdogs against the world champions.

"The expectation for Saturday is no different to any other Test match," Eddie Jones said.

"We want to be at our best, better than we were in the previous Test match and we want to play with pride and passion which ignites the fan.

"It's been a good week, the players have recovered well, trained well on Tuesday, exceptionally well on Wednesday and we look forward to the challenge of taking on New Zealand on Saturday."

The two other changes see Ben Moon come in for Alec Hepburn at loosehead prop and Sam Underhill replaces Tom Curry, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the autumn by an ankle injury.

Courtney Lawes returns to the bench after overcoming a lower back problem, forcing Zach Mercer out of the matchday 23.

Wigan St Patrick's product Owen Farrell co-captains the team alongside Dylan Hartley and needs only one more point to reach 700 for England.