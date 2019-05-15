Davies set for his first wrestling experience in Wigan

Ex-professional boxer Ryan Davies is ‘more than ready’ to make his professional wrestling debut at Grand Pro Wrestling’s latest showpiece on Saturday.

Davies, who begun his new wrestling career last year, was a promising boxer before he had to retire at the age of 30.

However the Blackpool-ace did not want to quit sports altogether and quickly discovered his passion for professional wrestling after he was offered a trial by Grand Pro Wrestling’s Johnnie Brannigan.

Having originally declined the offer, he changed his mind after realising that a move to wrestling could work.

Davies impressed and enjoyed running the ropes at the Manchester training base and subsequently signed a contract with the Wigan-based promotion.

The 31-year-old doesn’t regret his decision in the slightest as he prepares to make his wrestling debut at Hindley’s Rose Club this weekend.

Davies said he is champing at the bit to kickstart his new career in his first Grand Pro Wrestling match against self proclaimed ‘bad lad’ Micky Barnes on Saturday.

“I’m feeling more than ready. The training has been excellent, my trainers have been absolutely brilliant with me. They’ve been patient with me as this has been a real learning curve,” he said.

“I feel really blessed to have this chance. Not many people get the chance to live a dream and I get the chance to do it for a second time!

“It’s been really challenging! That’s what I’ve loved most about it. I was under no illusions and I knew this would be tough but it has been an eye opener.

“You always feel like you could learn more and no doubt I can. But I have prepared well and will come alive on the night like I did as a fighter.

“I have nothing but respect to the men and women performers of GPW. They are unreal athletes and so talented. I hope I can live up to the standard they set.

“I cannot stress how honoured I am to be on a show as exciting as this. From top to bottom the card is stacked with talent and variety, there’s something for everyone and it will be one hell of a show for the whole family.

“I certainly hope I can impress on my debut.

“I’ve come from a completely different world but I have made this my everything so I’m hoping to be a pleasant surprise to the fans and fellow wrestlers.

“My opponent has said a lot going into this. He’s bigger, stronger and more experienced than me but I’ve never backed down from a fight in my life. This will be no different, I’m going there to win.”

The former boxer admitted he’s hoping that he can win over the Wiganers on Saturday and earn their continued support moving forward.

“I think wrestling is a fantastic sandbox to create and tell important stories to not only the younger generation but fans of all ages,” he said.

“This about entertaining them and so with GPW being based in Wigan it would be mean so much for me to gain their support as I go forward.

“It’s an honour for me to be working in a town with so much wrestling history, and I’ve already been welcomed with open arms by everyone I’ve met from the town.

“It’s very similar to back home in how everyone wants each other to do well, and it’s something I really admire. I’d love to earn Wigan’s support, as it would mean a great deal to me and my family as I start my new career.”

Tickets are still available for Grand Pro Wrestling’s ‘Only the Strong Survive’ show from https://www.grandprowrestling.co.uk.

Doors will open at 7pm with the first match taking place at around 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at just £9 per person or £30 for a family of four.