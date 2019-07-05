From Hindley bricklayer... to spot on Amir Khan undercard in Saudi Arabia!

Kyle Lomotey is preparing to take the next step in his professional boxing career as he flies to Saudi Arabia to fight on Amir Khan’s glittering undercard next week.

Lomotey had to get time off work as a bricklayer in Hindley to travel to Saudi Arabia’s commercial capital Jeddah to star on the undercard of Amir Khan and Billy Dib’s WBC International welterweight title fight.

The 28-year-old, who recently moved gyms from Astley VIP to Bolton’s Elite Boxing at the beginning of 2019, is scheduled to face Abdulfatah Julaidan at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday July 12.

Lomotey, who hails from Leigh, described the opportunity to fight in Saudi Arabia as ‘once in a lifetime’

“It’s absolutely amazing - I honestly cannot wait to experience Jeddah and fight abroad," he said. "It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, and it was simply too good to turn down. The undercard is filled with talent, and it’s by far, the biggest fight on the biggest stage of my career."

The Leyther believes that featuring on Box-Office television will help him take the next step in his aspiring boxing career.

“It’s absolutely massive for me. It’s going to be televised across the globe so I’m excited to get some exposure and help put the town on the map on an international scale," he said.

“I’m hoping that this will help me take the next move in my career, and open up doors for further opportunities. This is my time to shine, and showcase what I can do on an massive stage. I’m confident in my own ability, and I cannot wait to fight next weekend against a great opponent.

“I’m more than prepared for this, I’ve been doing this for almost 10 years now. I don’t really know a great deal about who I’m fighting, but I know enough to make me confident of getting the victory.

“There’s no doubt in my mind about getting the win.”

Lomotey is currently working full-time as a bricklayer at PPS Design and Build in Hindley where he often has to struggle to find time before and after work to fit in his daily training regimes.

The 28-year-old is hoping that his glamour tie in Saudi Arabia will help him pack up his builders tools for good.

“As much as I’m really excited to fight in a different country, I’m more than excited to also have a week off work and get some sleep”, Lomotey joked.

“It’s the first time I’ve not had to get up early to go work or to the gym so I’m looking forward to the sleep.

“I’ve been working for PPS for the last 12 months but I’ve been working for the gaffer for about five years.

“I’d love nothing more than to be full time in boxing, but it’s unfortunately not been possible yet.

“I’d like to think though it could be a possibility if people continue to get behind me and support me in my boxing dream.

“I only told my boss last Wednesday, but he told me to turn my tools in and go and make a name for myself and that he doesn’t want to see me back at work.

“I’m aiming to do whatever I need to win and make a name for myself. Hopefully I’ll get people supporting me from the town when it’s on television!”

The fights will be broadcasted on Channel 5 with the undercard taking place on 5 Spike.

The ring-walks for the main event are expected to be at 10pm UK time.