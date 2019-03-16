Grundy’s delight at dream start in UFC

With a beaming smile on his face following his stunning UFC debut win, Mike Grundy declared he wants to get straight back into training for his next fight... after a well-deserved honeymoon!

The Wigan fighter put on an incredible show at the O2 Arena, sealing a TKO victory over Nad Narimani in the second round on Saturday night.

It was the 32-year-old’s dream to fight on MMA’s showpiece stage, and boy did he take his chance.

After striking fellow Brit Narimani with a sweet shot, Grundy followed up with eight uncontested punches, forcing the referee to stop the fight... and it was nothing less than he deserved.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” he beamed.

“I’m one and zero in UFC now and there’s many more to come I’ve soaked it all up this week, I soaked up the weigh in and soaked up the performance.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing my family now, especially my son. He won’t watch my fights but he’s come down and will be here soon.

“I’m going to go away and enjoy my honeymoon too. I had my wedding recently and didn’t drink or eat properly because I was cutting weight.

“But I’ll be straight back into training after that. I want a quick turnaround.

“This sport is too short to be messing about at it. I don’t want to fight two or three times a year, I want to fight as much as I can.”

There was little between the two fighters in the opening round but after Narimani came out lively in the second, Grundy reacted superbly.

Calmly defending the few punches and kicks that came his way, he soon took full control.

“I felt I was as patient as I could be, which shows good experience and good fight mindset,” he said.

“I could have easily rushed in, especially on my UFC debut, made a mistake and punched myself out and get tired but I didn’t.

“I took my time and did it right. Coming from Team Kaobon you have to do that. I’m dealing with Darren Till trying to punch a hole in my head every day!”

Grundy opened the event ahead of teammate and close friend Till’s fight with Jorge Masvidal.

He was cheered on by an army of support from Wigan but also won the hearts of thousands inside the arena too with a gutsy performance full of heart and class.

A humble and dedicated professional, Grundy spends a lot of his time coaching youngsters at his gym and has become a pillar of the Wigan community.

“I could hear everyone,“ he said. “It pushes you on and gives you more energy when you have those fans screaming for you.

“I felt I had more fans than Nad, not that it’s a competition, but it’s nice to have that support.

“Going back into Wigan will be amazing. The support from Wigan has been incredible. It’s a little town with proud people. I can’t wait to go back and see everyone.”