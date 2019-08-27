Mike Grundy has to wait for next UFC shot after injury setback

Mike Grundy says he is "gutted" after being forced to withdraw from a scheduled UFC fight this week.

He was due to make his second appearance in the world-famous competition on the bill at Fight Night 157 this Saturday.

Grundy, who won his debut UFC fight in London in March, was scheduled to face Russian Movsar Evloev.

But a rib injury suffered in training has ruled him out of the event in China.

He explained: “When I suffered the injury, my coach gave me a few days to see if I recovered. But it’s still not right, so I’ve had to pull out.

“I’m waiting on my X-ray results to see what I’ve done, but I’ve not been able to train for two weeks.

“I’m gutted about it, especially now it’s fight week. It’s not uncommon for fighters to have to pull out, the training we do is intense and injuries are inevitable, and the UFC has e-mailed and given me their support.

“But even so, I was really looking forward to the fight and it’s disappointing I’ll have to wait. The UFC say once I’m fit again they’ll schedule me another fight, hopefully it’s before the end of the year.”

Grundy’s record in MMA is impressive, with 11 wins and one defeat before he was signed up by the UFC, the world’s premier competition for Octagon fighters.

He was a top-level wrestler who won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games before focusing on MMA. He trains at his gym in Wigan and at Team Kaobon in Liverpool.

Lv Zhenhong has replaced him on the bill for Saturday night, UFC confirmed.