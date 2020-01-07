Mike Grundy's next UFC fight confirmed

Wigan's Mike Grundy will enter the octagon again in March - a year since his promising debut in the UFC.

He faces a featherweight bout against Makwan Amirkhani at London's O2 on Match 21, the UFC confirmed today.

Grundy, 32, will be returning to the same venue where he registered an upset TKO of Nad Narimani in his debut in the competition last year.

Injury denied him the chance of fighting since then but he is now fully-fit and riding a nine-fight winning streak in mixed martial arts.

His opponent in London, Amirkhani, is a year younger but has chalked up seven fights in the UFC.

In his last outing in November, the Finnish fighter was stopped by Shane Burgos - the first knock-out loss of his career.

His UFC career stands at five wins and two losses while his MMA career is 15-4.

Last week, Grundy spoke of his desire to stamp his authority on the UFC in 2020.

"This next year I want to make a statement," he said.

"I want to climb the ladder and be calling for certain fights. Ideally, I'd like three or four fights in 2020.

"I'm fully over my injury now and good to go."

He works out at his own gym in Wigan, Elite Fitness Factory, as well as at Team Kaobon, where he trains with Darren Till, one of the leading names in UFC

Grundy’s record in MMA is impressive, with 11 wins and one defeat before he was signed up by the UFC.

He was previously a top-level wrestler who won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, but switched to MMA when he was invited to help Terry Etim prepare for a UFC fight against a quality wrestler - and fell in love with MMA.