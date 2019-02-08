Nephews of WWE legend Tom Billington following in The Dynamite Kid's footsteps

The nephews of WWE legend Tom “The Dynamite Kid” Billington are set to make their This is Wrestling debuts on Sunday.

Mark and Thomas Billington- who are related to the late “The Dynamite Kid”- will star at the This is Wrestling show at the Ormskirk Civic Hall on Sunday February 10.

The second-generation tag-team- who have been training and wrestling for World of Sport cult figure Marty Jones’ ‘Squared Circle Academy’ over the last year- have been booked for their first appearance with the Wigan promotion.

Golborne’s Tom “The Dynamite Kid” Billington sadly died on his 60th birthday last December, causing the wrestling world to mourn at the loss of one of the all-time greats.

The ‘Billington Bulldogs’ will already have big boots to fill given the remarkable legacy that their uncle left on professional wrestling.

But This is Wrestling’s co-founder Kristian Bennett is more than confident that the young stars are ready for the challenge ahead of their anticipated debut.

Bennett said: “If you're a wrestling fan, you'll recognise that name because their uncle is the legendary Dynamite Kid Tom Billington. It's a huge legacy to live up to but these lads, who are proud Wiganers, will be more than determined to show why they are up to the challenge.

"They're facing the Merseyside Murder Squad Dan Evans and Scott Oberman who are extremely dangerous but talented wrestlers. This easily could be the match of the night; all four men are hugely talented with bright future’s ahead of them.

"It was honestly a bit surreal booking them as I'm such a big fan of both their uncles. It’s going be great seeing them wrestle and hopefully years from now, they'll be massive stars in their own right.

"They bring a fast-paced entertaining style -there's influences from their uncles obviously - but as performers in their own right, they'll hook you into the match and make you want to see them again and again. Honestly you are not going to want to miss this match or this show!”

This is Wrestling- who are ran by Wigan-based duo Kristian Bennett and Darryl Heaton – will host their first of four shows in 2019 this weekend.

The showpiece event has been cleverly headlined “The Future is Now” given that the This is Wrestling roster is full of aspiring wrestlers who are looking to prove themselves as tomorrow’s next stars.

This will be the company’s fourth wrestling show within the last year, and each show to date has received glowing reviews for the highly-entertaining action that’s been on offer.

Previous shows were held at the Upholland Labour Club in Wigan, but This is Wrestling were forced to find a new home for 2019 due to unforeseen circumstances.

They moved to the Ormskirk Civic Hall last month and Bennett is hoping that his wrestling promotion can transform the 300-plus capacity venue into the company’s long-term home.

This is the first show in Ormskirk at the Civic Hall, it's a new adventure for us and we've decided to try getting off on a solid footing. The Civic Hall in Ormskirk is a brilliant venue, and one that we are very looking forward to running in over the next few years as we strive to make it our long-term

home.”

Bennett said This is Wrestling are now aiming to become one of the top wrestling promotions in the United Kingdom after impressing with their first few shows.

He told WiganToday: “We definitely need the fans to attend, as the more who come, the easier it is to build our brand and consistently deliver high quality wrestling action that all the family can and will enjoy.

"We absolutely want to become one of the best wrestling companies in the country. We want to be mentioned in the same breath as fighting spirit or bwp or futures hock or pw4u or the many other top companies in the country but that takes time we've a long road ahead of us but we think the

journey to get there will be fun.”