New supporters' bar and food outlet at the DW Stadium gets Wigan Council green light

The match-day experience may get better for fans of Wigan’s two major sports teams, even on days when results don’t go their way.

Proposals for a new supporters’ bar and food outlet in the east stand of the DW Stadium have been signed off by the town hall.

The facility will replace a storage area on the ground floor of the Boston Stand – named after rugby league legend Billy Boston.

However, there is no indication yet as to when the first pre-match beers and pies will be served.

Andy Birch, operations manager at the DW, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the project is in its infancy and opening dates could be "quite a way off".

According to documents submitted to the town hall, the bar and food outlet area will occupy more than half of the stand’s footprint and could create dozens of jobs on match-days.

Council officers said the bid would "develop a currently under-used part of the stadium".

“The proposed change of use is one that improves the offer that the stadium provides to spectators on match days,” their report adds.

“It is considered that the proposal would not only be seen as a more efficient use of space but help secure the sustainability of the stadium in the future.”

The designs include a new toilet block and disabled toilet facilities.

And an indicative layout document shows 16-seat tables and benches along with seating booths around the bar.

An adjoining room will provide space for multiple “mobile food outlets”.

The 25,000-capacity stadium, on Loire Drive, opened in 1999 and is the home of Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors.