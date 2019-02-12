St Patrick's land trip to League One's Whitehaven in Challenge Cup draw

Wigan St Patrick’s have landed a huge test against semi-pro opposition in the third round of the Challenge Cup.

The NCL Division One side will make the trip to League One side Whitehaven.

St Judes, the other Wigan side left in the competition, also face a tough test against respected amateur outfit Lock Lane.

There was initially confusion though as Haydock (ball number six) were announced as number nine (Lock Lane) and vice-versa, but it has been agreed the draw will be honoured.

Haydock have actually also been handed a tie against League One opponents in Oldham.

Ties are to be played on the weekend of March 9-10.