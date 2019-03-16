Super Grundy dazzles on UFC debut

Wigan’s Mike Grundy put on a show-stopping performance to claim a debut UFC victory over Nad Narimani at the O2 Arena.

The 32-year-old’s dream came true when the referee was forced to intervene in the second round, with him landing punch after punch without response on his fellow Brit.

After a cagey opening round which saw Grundy take his opponent the floor, the fight exploded into life in the second with both fighters exchanging blows.

Narimani came out lively but Grundy remained composed despite a strong shot that looked to have connected well.

The Wiganer showed the grit and determination he is famous for and landed a superb shot of his own leaving Narimani bleeding.

And after another Grundy shot left Narimani dazed, the Wiganer took full control.

Grundy waded in with punch after punch and left the referee no option but to stop the fight, much to the delighted of thousands of fans inside the arena.

Grundy couldn’t hide his delight neither, telling fans that the UFC is where he belongs and where he plans to stay.

