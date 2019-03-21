The gloves are off for rising bare-knuckle boxing star Mitchell Turner

A Wigan boxer has earned a professional contract with one of the country’s leading bare knuckle fight promotions after he wasted no time in winning his debut fight.

Mitchell Turner defeated the highly-experienced Scott Midgley in just 30 seconds at the Fenton Manor Sports Complex in Stoke-On-Trent this month.

Following his stoppage win, Turner became the ‘Bad to the Bone’ British light heavyweight champion to the jubilation of his 60 travelling fans.

After impressing against Bradford’s Midgley, Turner’s coach Dean Brooks contacted BKB to see whether they would be interested in signing the rising star.

And the world’s only legal bare-knuckle boxing promotion liked what they saw, and tied Turner down to a professional deal.

Brooks is delighted Turner will be provided with the opportunity to showcase his skills with BKB and believes that his upcoming star can win a world championship in the future.

He said: “I got Mitch an opportunity to fight a very experienced BKB fighter on a show in Stoke. I chose this fight for Mitch because I knew he would make light work of him and he did.

“He ended the fight in the first minute.

“I promised him that if he took Midgley out I would reach out to BKB and do what I could to get him on the biggest and only legal bare-knuckle boxing company in the world.

“Impressed with what they saw of his fight clip and training videos I sent across, they offered him a contract straight away. They obviously see what me and everyone in Wigan who knows him can do.

“He was born to fight and with his hard work and dedication I believe he can be a world champion.”

He will make his BKB debut at London’s O2 Arena in June on a blockbuster show that includes three-weight world champion Jimmy Sweeney.

Turner will be looking to defend his newly-acquired British title when he returns to action in four months’

time.

Brooks is now encouraging Wiganers to come and support Turner in the capital when he looks to establish himself in his new stomping ground.

“The support we’ve had so far from little Wigan is amazing and we would love everyone to continue their loyal support and join us in London for what I promise to be an amazing spectacle of bare knuckle boxing,” he said.

“I’m absolutely buzzing for Mitch to showcase his raw talent for fighting and sparking people out.

“He goes to war on the June show, and the line-up will be stacked. We cannot wait.”