Van Gerwen is a century man... in Wigan

Michael van Gerwen won his 100th PDC title on Saturday in Wigan.

The world No.1 clinched the UK Open Qualifiers, and the £10,000 pot, after beating Darren Webster in the final.

Earlier, former world champion darts player Adrian Lewis was suspended by the Professional Darts Corporation following an on-stage altercation at the Robin Park event.

The two-time former world champion clashed with Jose Justicia during the UK open qualifier quarter-final.

Lewis gave Justicia verbal abuse and appeared to push him in the chest after winning the match 6-5.

The 33-year-old, who went on to lose to van Gerwen in the semi-final, was later suspended pending a full investigation.