Van Gerwen is a century man... in Wigan

More success for Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen won his 100th PDC title on Saturday in Wigan.

The world No.1 clinched the UK Open Qualifiers, and the £10,000 pot, after beating Darren Webster in the final.

Earlier, former world champion darts player Adrian Lewis was suspended by the Professional Darts Corporation following an on-stage altercation at the Robin Park event.

The two-time former world champion clashed with Jose Justicia during the UK open qualifier quarter-final.

Lewis gave Justicia verbal abuse and appeared to push him in the chest after winning the match 6-5.

The 33-year-old, who went on to lose to van Gerwen in the semi-final, was later suspended pending a full investigation.