Wigan's Mike Grundy lands UFC chance

Mike Grundy's wait for his UFC chance is finally over.

Wigan's MMA ace, who won a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, has earned a spot on the UFC London card on Saturday March 16.

He will face Bristol’s Nad “Smiler” Narimani at the O2 Arena on the undercard for his Team Kaobon team-mate Darren Till’s blockbuster showdown against Jorge Masvidal.

The 31-year-old has won 11 of his 12 fights and has been knocking on the door of the UFC, the world’s premier MMA competition, for more than a year.

He said recently: “I was hopeful of getting on a couple of the UFC cards in the UK last year and it didn’t happen for me. Hopefully this will be my year.

"The London card isn’t full so I’m hoping something will happen.

"I’m training with Darren twice a day so I’m ready, it’s as if I’m in camp already.”

Till made a public plea to have Grundy added to the bill.