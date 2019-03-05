Wigan St Judes among first to receive Rugby League World Cup grant

A clubhouse refurbishment for Wigan St Judes is among the first seven beneficiaries of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup legacy programme.

A government grant of £10million, delivered in partnership with the Rugby Football League and Sport England, has been available since October to local clubs and community projects as part of the tournament's aim to leave a lasting legacy.

A total of £9m is being allocated to large-scale projects costing more than £15,000, with the rest covering the cost of smaller projects.

Jon Dutton, chief executive of the Rugby League World Cup 2021, said: "It's incredibly exciting to announce the first round of funding, which has been made available to help these seven worthy projects.

"Our CreatedBy Capital grants will make an immediate impact more than two years before our tournament begins and we look forward to seeing more projects get underway very soon."

The Wigan club has received £8,925 to complete a refurbishment of their existing clubhouse by replacing doors and windows, modernising the bar facilities, replacing flooring and improving sanitary areas.

Golborne High School in Wigan has also received £2,268.77 to provide new rugby equipment, kit and post protectors.

Joe Fitzsimmons, Secretary at Wigan St Judes, said: “On behalf of the committee, players and members of our club we would like to thank the RLWC2021 Legacy Funding programme for the grant of £8925 towards the internal modernisation of our clubhouse.

"Our application under the theme of ‘Welcoming Environments’ will help increase our membership and assist us to attract more players. It will also allow the local community to use much needed improved facilities for various events and will help generate revenue streams to support the club for years to come.”

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive, RLWC2021, said: “The CreatedBy RLWC2021 CapitalGrants Programme is focused on ensuring the next generation of rugby league players have the best possible experience and barriers to participate are removed. We are delighted to award this grant to Wigan St Judes ARLFC and look forward to seeing the results of this investment that aims to deliver real change in their community.”