Morgan Escare has no plans to leave Wigan Warriors

Out-of-favour Morgan Escare has vowed to fight for his Wigan future.

The Frenchman has played just twice in his preferred position of full-back this season.

And the recruitment of Australian utility back Bevan French this week has nudged him further down the pecking order.

He has been linked with a move to former club Catalans before the August 9 transfer deadline.

But he took to social media to state he intends to see out the remaining time on his Wigan contract, which runs until the end of 2020.

"I have seen the reports saying I am going home next year," he wrote on Twitter. "This is not true as I have one more year of my contract at Wigan and will be fighting for my place."

Escare was a surprise signing ahead of the 2017 campaign but soon after helping Wigan to World Club Challenge glory, was handed a three-year deal.

But he has struggled for game-time this year since Zak Hardaker replaced Sam Tomkins at No.1.