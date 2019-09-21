Morgan Smithies 'breaks Super League record' during Wigan Warriors' play-offs win against Salford

Morgan Smithies appears to have played himself into the record books with his staggering defensive stint last night.

The teenage forward is credited with making 72 tackles against Salford, according to official statistics on the Super League website.

It is thought the previous record for tackles made in a Super League game was 66, set by the fabulously-named Steele Retchless for London in 1998.

Smithies' haul was nearly double the total made by the Warrior with the second-highest number of tackles - Sean O'Loughlin with 38 - in the 18-12 victory.

The academy-graduate broke into the first-team this season and is on the shortlist for the Super League Young Player of the Year award.