New fundraising app links Wigan Athletic's successes to Community Trust's impact

Wigan Athletic fans can now support its official charity’s work in the community through an innovative new fundraising app, ‘Wigan Athletic - Goals for Good’.

The app allows supporters to make micro-donations based on actions such as every time the team scores a goal or wins a game, and get updated through push notifications in real-time. “For the first time ever, Latics success on the pitch can be celebrated with an act of giving to benefit the wider local community.” says Daniel Newton from ​Wigan Athletic Community Trust​.

Wigan Athletic Community Trust works with Wigan Athletic towards equality in health, life chances, and communities working across the areas of schools, training and skills, and community development, playing a life-changing role in thousands of people's lives each year.

Money raised through the Goals for Good app will go towards supporting the Trust’s work in the local area, particularly being used to fund targeted youth work and support young people who may be at risk of committing anti-social behaviour to improve their aspirations and life chances, helping them move away from the path they are currently on.

Kevin Goodall (left, Goals for Good) and Gareth Nolan (Wigan Athletic) celebrate the app's launch

The revolutionary fundraising app has been developed by Lancaster-based If Give Limited, a spin-out of Lancaster University's School of Computing. If Give’s data capturing algorithm turns on-field action into an opportunity for supporters to make an automatic donation e.g. giving £1 every time the team scores a goal.

Daniel Newton, Marketing and Communications Manager at ​Wigan Athletic Community Trust​ says the app will help to raise vital funds for the community trust and support the local community. With the ‘Wigan Athletic - Goals for Good’ app, supporters can celebrate the club’s successes in a unique way, with resulting donations going to support our targeted youth work across the borough."

The technology developed by If Give has been announced as a finalist in the ‘Digital Innovation of the Year’ category of the Third Sector Awards.

Supporters can download ‘Wigan Athletic - Goals For Good’ app for Android and iOS devices from https://wigan-athletic.goals-for-good.co.uk/downloads and learn more about ​Wigan Athletic Community Trust​ by visiting https://wiganathletic.com/community-trust or emailing [email protected]