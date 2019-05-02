New Wigan Warriors signings are on the way, reveals Ian Lenagan

Ian Lenagan has revealed Wigan Warriors are hoping to secure some "new arrivals" soon.

He also says he and executive director Kris Radlinski are working hard to secure off-contract players.

Red-hot winger Joe Burgess heads up a list of players whose current deals expire at the end of this season. Sean O'Loughlin, Thomas Leuluai, Tony Clubb and Dan Sarginson are also off-contract and, as of yesterday, were able to begin talking to other clubs about 2020.

But it is the prospect of recruiting reinforcements which may excite many fans.

Wigan are yet to secure the coaching structure for next season though current boss Adrian Lam remains favourite to stay on.

Writing in his programme notes ahead of tonight's game against London, Lenagan said: "We are working hard on finalising our new coaching structure, announcing a series of player contract renewals and some new arrivals which will provide positive new for our fan-base who have shown fantastic support and faith in the club through a difficult few months."