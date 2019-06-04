Next month is crunch time for Wigan Warriors, admits Liam Farrell

Fit-again Liam Farrell is confident Wigan can propel themselves into the play-off mix over the next few weeks.

But the forward has underlined the importance of the next month if they are to climb the ladder.

Wigan’s next five matches are against sides in the bottom-half of the ladder – rather less daunting than their most recent three fixtures, which they lost.

And with only four points splitting their current position of ninth from the top-five, Farrell believes it won’t be long before they are in the picture for the post-season party.

“It’s not an ideal position to be in, but we’ve been in similar positions before where we’ve looked out the picture,” he said.

“In the next month, if we pick up four or five good results it will knock us right up the table.

“If we want any chance of winning anything this year we need to give ourselves a good chance of knocking off these results.”

Farrell is on course to return from a pectoral injury for Sunday’s visit to Hull KR.

By then, the club may have confirmed some contract news after they posted a cryptic tweet yesterday to tease there would be an announcement on Thursday – inevitably leading to speculation.

As previously reported, Wigan have signed Castleford prop Mitch Clark for 2020 and it is understood they have recruited Salford centre Jake Bibby, though neither deal has been officially announced.

Similarly, winger Joe Burgess and prop Tony Clubb are thought to have extended their contracts, without any official word. Their existing deals are due to expire at the end of 2019.

But their names didn’t feature on a list of players who are out of contract which was leaked a month ago – suggesting they had already tied up new terms.

And chairman Ian Lenagan recently hinted Morgan Smithies had agreed a new deal, though there has not been an official statement.

The 18-year-old forward has been a sensation since bursting on the scene this season.

George Williams’ move to Canberra has still not been confirmed by either club – although it would seem unlikely the club would tease an announcement about the loss of their marquee player – while the coaching position for 2020 has still not been finalised.

Lenagan admitted last month Adrian Lam remains the favourite to continue with the role.