Norley Hall Nighthawks Soar to Success

Formed just over two weeks after conversations at a recent home game, the self-titled ‘Norley Hall Nighthawks’ have turned a vision into reality in record time. They only trained for the first time on Monday 15th July.

Setting themselves the ambitious target of entering the upcoming tournament at Burscough Cricket Club on Sunday 27th July, the squad was formed from the wives and girlfriends of club players and members and set about training diligently under the watchful eye of head coach Andrew Magrath and team captain Natalie Martlew- the only member of the squad with previous cricketing experience.

Backed by a large travelling support willing them on, the team went to the Burscough tournament full of hope tinged with some nerves too- a real step into the unknown. Amazingly, the team won their ever first game against Ainsdale Cricket Club playing some great cricket for such a newly formed team.

They agonisingly lost their second match by 2 runs to the host team but then bounced back to defeat Rainford Cricket Club on the final ball of the game inspired by some big hitting from Martlew including a four from the final ball.

Having finished joint top of their group, the team then had a nervous wait to see if they had qualified for the final. Unfortunately, they missed out on the final on runs scored during the group stage with the hosts making the final instead.

Placed into the Third place play off against Fleetwood Hesketh Cricket Club, the team played another great game but finished in fourth place overall losing by only 4 runs.

To finish in fourth place pverall having only started training so recently, is a great achievement for the team. Importantly, they all had great fun and have developed a passion for the game of cricket.

This is just the start of the journey for this team and the club will support them all the way in turning a chance conversation into a fully developed and established Women and Girl’s section in the coming weeks and months.

This is just the start- a new era has begun down at City Road!

1 . Contributed Clair Magrath and Natalie Martlew celebrate the last ball victory over Rainford Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The Nighthawks and the Travelling Support Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Clair Magrath after taking a wicket Photo: Submitted Photo Sales