Orrell St James v Rose Bridge: Lancs Cup Semi 1998

By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
These are pictures not seen in more than quarter of a century of action from the 1998 Lancashire Cup semi-final which saw Orrell St James’s take on Rose Bridge at Edge Hall Road, Orrell, on December 14 1998.

The images have just been retrieved from long-archived negatives.

