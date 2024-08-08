Orrell’s Young Guns Victorious in all Wigan Final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Youth was the order of the day as Orrell’s second team won a Battle of the Borough in the Chrysalis Cup Final last Sunday.

Second teams from the Liverpool Competition-widely considered to be the best standard of cricket in the north-west of England- came to Wigan last Sunday as Orrell Red Triangle Cricket Club hosted the Second Team T20 Finals Day with the prestigious Chrysalis Cup up for grabs.

The Second Teams of the hosts, Wigan Cricket Club, Ormskirk Cricket Club and Colwyn Bay Cricket Club took part in the finals day in front of a large crowd throughout the day.

Orrell had a slice of luck in the first semi-final when Ormskirk fielded an ineligible player and were disqualified from the competition. In the second semi-final, Wigan (83-6) overcame Colwyn Bay (82) in a low scoring thriller with 16 balls to spare.

Orrell's Chrysalis Cup Winning Team

This set up an all Wigan final with Wigan winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. Either side of a rain break (which threatened to ruin the final) Orrell looked to be in real trouble after losing a couple of early wickets. However, a third wicket partnership of 94 between Logan Pallett and skipper Terry Leaford changed the momentum of the game inexorably with a mixture of effective shot placement, boundary hitting and very impressive running between the wickets that put real pressure on the fielders. When the captain was out for 43 from only 44 balls, Pallett continued in his rich vein of form of recent weeks as he made 76 from only 48 balls. Orrell eventually making 152-5 from their 20 overs.

Orrell’s bowlers did not let the momentum shift change as James Edgington (2-18) and David Cheetham (1-28) left the visitors in trouble at 36-3. George Mushahwar then bowled an effective spell but it was left to the stars of the show Pallett (1-21) and Leaford (1-24) to seal the victory with tight four over spells from both. Orrell emerged as victors by 33 runs as Wigan finished on 119-7.

Not only was the final an indication of the good health of Cricket within the local area but also for Orrell’s widely renowned junior section with 10 of the victorious team having come through their junior section and seven of them still being current juniors. A vindication of the hard work and skill of the Orrell coaches over a number of years.

Further details on the outstanding junior coaching provision available at Orrell (including details of upcoming winter nets) can be accessed via emailing [email protected]