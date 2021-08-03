'Amazing' experience for Wigan's Harry Coppell

Harry Coppell in the Olympic final

The GB record holder recorded a season's best of 5.80m - 5cm short of his national best - but narrowly missed out on the podium, finishing with the same height as the fourth-placed athlete.

However, his mood was totally positive in the aftermath.

"It's just been amazing," he said. "I'm still in disbelief that I've just been in an Olympic final.

"I just went out and jumped as well as I could, and I'm a little bit gutted I didn't manage to get a personal best.

"That would really have put me in the fight for a medal, but I'm just so happy overall."

Coppell did well to even make it onto the runway, having been involved in a freak accident last week during practice which saw a falling pole take out most of a front tooth.

"It was a bit of a mishap, but it could have been so much worse," acknowledged Coppell, who underwent emergency dental work to put things right.

"If it had hit my head, I would have had a concussion, if it had hit my nose, I wouldn't have been able to breathe.

"All I had to do was go to the dentist a couple of times, and the guys here were great.

"I am nothing but thankful to everyone who looked after me, and it means I can smile again."

Armand Duplantis of Sweden won with 6.02m, American Christopher Nilsen was second with 5.97m, and Thiago Braz from Brazil was third with 5.87m.