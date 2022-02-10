Another starring show for Wigan's Emily Borthwick

The world No.1 won the high jump with a leap of 1.92m, beating Yuliia Levchenko (1.89m) and Urte Baikstyte (1.89m)

"Thank you @AOMH14 for an amazing competition!" she tweeted. "Had lots of fun and a MR of 1.92m. Looking forward to a few days with the family to recover for a big week next week!"

Only last weekend, the 24-year-old cleared 1.95m at the prestigious Hustopece high jump meeting, to beat a quality field including five of the world's top dozen.

Emily Borthwick

Not only was it a personal best, it was also the world leader for 2022 - and the fourth highest EVER jumped by a British athlete.

"Arggghhhh @emilyborthwick2," tweeted Jenny Meadows. "HUGE step forwards once again with a 1.95m first attempt in Hustopece #diehardfan"

Borthwick had cleared 1.91m in Karlsruhe, Germany the previous weekend.

The Wigan & District athlete equalled her outdoor PB of 1.93m at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Next up is the prestigious Banska Bystrica high jump meeting next Tuesday.