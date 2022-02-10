Another starring show for Wigan's Emily Borthwick
Emily Borthwick has continued her soaring start to 2022 with another victory in Mondeville, France on Wednesday night.
The world No.1 won the high jump with a leap of 1.92m, beating Yuliia Levchenko (1.89m) and Urte Baikstyte (1.89m)
"Thank you @AOMH14 for an amazing competition!" she tweeted. "Had lots of fun and a MR of 1.92m. Looking forward to a few days with the family to recover for a big week next week!"
Only last weekend, the 24-year-old cleared 1.95m at the prestigious Hustopece high jump meeting, to beat a quality field including five of the world's top dozen.
Not only was it a personal best, it was also the world leader for 2022 - and the fourth highest EVER jumped by a British athlete.
"Arggghhhh @emilyborthwick2," tweeted Jenny Meadows. "HUGE step forwards once again with a 1.95m first attempt in Hustopece #diehardfan"
Borthwick had cleared 1.91m in Karlsruhe, Germany the previous weekend.
The Wigan & District athlete equalled her outdoor PB of 1.93m at the Tokyo Olympics last year.
Next up is the prestigious Banska Bystrica high jump meeting next Tuesday.
