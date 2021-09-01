Aspinall to take centre stage as he looks to stretch perfect UFC record

Tom Aspinall (left) has won all three of his UFC fights so far (Getty Images)

The 28-year-old has been rewarded for his impressive run with a co-headlining slot at UFC Fight Night, shown in the UK in the early hours of Sunday morning.

His Team Kaobon team-mate Darren Till will close the night against Darren Brunson.

Aspinall, who hails from Atherton, is the No.13 ranked fighter in the UFC’s heavyweight rankings. And he knows victory against Sergey Spivak would propel him even closer to his dream of landing a title crack.

They are widely regarded as two of the brightest heavyweight prospects in the UFC.

Aspinall’s most recent fight saw him claim a submission victory over former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in Las Vegas earlier this year.

On the back of quick-fire victories over Jake Collier and Alan Baudot – in which he won both in the opening rounds – he beat veteran Arlovski through a second-round rear naked choke.

Aspinall has taught Jiu Jitsu at Wigan’s Elite Fitness Factory, the gym owned by his Team Kaobon pal and fellow UFC fighter Mike Grundy.

This week he has recalled his days boxing sparring with both Tyson and Tommy Fury.

“Tommy used to smash me up all the time in sparring. I used to spar him a long time ago, he must have been 16 or 17,” he told the Mirror.

Tommy’s a tough guy, he can definitely fight, he’s not been showing too much because he hasn’t had the opponents to test him really at this point.