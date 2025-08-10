Astley & Tyldesley Cycling Club's Gin Pit hosts successful North and Scotland Individual Championships
The early matches saw A&T's Alex Lawless and Hull's Harry Gibson winning the Under-10s and Under-13s matches respectively, with maximum scores.
It was a similar story for the next round of matches, as Hull's Noah Lyon and Sheffield's Dariusz Pilas won the Under-16s and Over-40s competitions with maximum scores.
The Under-19 match was highly competitive, as the three leading scorers all went into the last race level on points, before Lyon took the race win to complete a double. Sheffield's Lizzie Rigley raced to a maximum score to win the Women's event.
There were rostrum places for A&T duo James Jackson, second in the Under-10s, and Steve Harris, second in the Over-40s.
18 riders lined up for the Senior event, so a 15 heats pre-qualifier took place to determine the 16 finalists. A superb 20 heats of racing took place in a very competitive match. Fife's Kayden Davidson beat Sheffield's Pawel Idziorek in the decisive heat 19 to take the title, with Hull's Jack Lister securing third place overall. Defending champion John White of A&T finished with 13 points.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.