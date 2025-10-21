Astley & Tyldesley host final round of Northern Fours at Gin Pit with victory in Junior League

The racing at Gin Pit

Astley & Tyldesley hosted the final round of the Northern Fours and Junior League series on Sunday as riders braved the dreadful wet and windy conditions, with rain falling heavier as the meeting progressed.

In the Fours League match, Sheffield held off a strong challenge from Bury, to win the match by a single point, with Hull a further five points adrift. Sheffield took the overall title win, finishing seven points clear of runners-up Hull, with Astley & Tyldesley in third place.

Northern Fours League Round 6 result: Sheffield 50, Bury 49, Hull 44, Astley & Tyldesley 32, Heckmondwike 24, Stockport 0.

A&T scorers: John White 12, Frank White 11, Riley Candy 5, Steve Harris 4.

In the Junior League match, A&T secured a narrow win, finishing three points ahead of Hull, with Heckmondwike and Sheffield level, a further four points behind. This was Hull's first defeat of the season, as they took the overall title win, finishing seven points clear of runners-up A&T.

Northern Junior League Round 6 result: Astley & Tyldesley 80, Hull 77, Heckmondwike 73, Sheffield 73, Bury 0, Stockport 0.

A&T scorers: James Jackson 16, Jack Challinor 15, Riley Candy 14, Harry Jackson 13, Leighton Aird 12, Elijah Rechembei 10.

Final Fours League standings: Sheffield 35, Hull 28, Astley & Tyldesley 19, Bury 18, Heckmondwike 14, Stockport 7.

Final Junior League standings: Hull 35, Astley & Tyldesley 28, Heckmondwike 22.5 (424), Sheffield 22.5 (417), Stockport 8, Bury 1.

A&T's Oscar Belt won the Welsh Under-16s Individual title at East Newport on Sunday. This capped a busy weekend for Oscar, who finished fourth in the national British Youth & Junior League Under-16 GP Final at Ipswich on Saturday.