Astley & Tyldesley host final round of Northern Fours at Gin Pit with victory in Junior League
In the Fours League match, Sheffield held off a strong challenge from Bury, to win the match by a single point, with Hull a further five points adrift. Sheffield took the overall title win, finishing seven points clear of runners-up Hull, with Astley & Tyldesley in third place.
Northern Fours League Round 6 result: Sheffield 50, Bury 49, Hull 44, Astley & Tyldesley 32, Heckmondwike 24, Stockport 0.
A&T scorers: John White 12, Frank White 11, Riley Candy 5, Steve Harris 4.
In the Junior League match, A&T secured a narrow win, finishing three points ahead of Hull, with Heckmondwike and Sheffield level, a further four points behind. This was Hull's first defeat of the season, as they took the overall title win, finishing seven points clear of runners-up A&T.
Northern Junior League Round 6 result: Astley & Tyldesley 80, Hull 77, Heckmondwike 73, Sheffield 73, Bury 0, Stockport 0.
A&T scorers: James Jackson 16, Jack Challinor 15, Riley Candy 14, Harry Jackson 13, Leighton Aird 12, Elijah Rechembei 10.
Final Fours League standings: Sheffield 35, Hull 28, Astley & Tyldesley 19, Bury 18, Heckmondwike 14, Stockport 7.
Final Junior League standings: Hull 35, Astley & Tyldesley 28, Heckmondwike 22.5 (424), Sheffield 22.5 (417), Stockport 8, Bury 1.
A&T's Oscar Belt won the Welsh Under-16s Individual title at East Newport on Sunday. This capped a busy weekend for Oscar, who finished fourth in the national British Youth & Junior League Under-16 GP Final at Ipswich on Saturday.