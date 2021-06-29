Athletes Harry Coppell and Keely Hodgkinson confirmed in Team GB

Harry Coppell after his success

Wigan high jumper Emily Borthwick is not in the squad as she didn’t clear the qualifying standard of 1.96m but – given she cleared 1.93m – there is a chance the IAAF may offer her an invitation later this week.

Dina Asher-Smith, the world 200m champion, is one of the squad’s biggest medal hopes on the track in Tokyo in the 100m and 200m.

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson joins the team for her third Olympics, subject to demonstrating her fitness ahead of Tokyo after battling a serious Achilles injury this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old, who won world gold in Doha in 2019, suffered the injury late last year.

CJ Ujah won the men’s 100m in Manchester on Saturday to seal his spot after European 100m champion Zharnel Hughes was disqualified for a false start but the 25-year-old, who had the qualifying standard, makes the team.

Reece Prescod is the third man selected for the 100m with Adam Gemili focusing on the 200m. Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake help them make up the men’s 4x100m relay squad.

Rising star Hodgkinson guaranteed her place on the team for Japan after winning the 800m at the British trials in Manchester at the weekend.

Jemma Reekie also qualified for the event after finishing second while European 1500m champion Laura Muir joins the pair in the 800m and will also double-up in the 1500m in the delayed Games, postponed from last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawrence Okoye makes a successful return to Team GB having reached the men’s discus final at London 2012 after seven years focusing on American football.

World Indoor 60m hurdles champion Andrew Pozzi competes in the 110m hurdles. Daryll Neita and Asha Philip will race in the women’s 100m with Asher-Smith, who is joined in the 200m by Beth Dobbin.

Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Ashleigh Nelson are included with them in the women’s 4x100m relay squad.