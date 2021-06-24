Babindi could be the star at Chester on Friday evening

Chester racecourse

The ground is currently good to firm at the track and we have previewed all of the action with our race by race guide.

5.55pm Silk Series Handicap (7f). Selection: Super Over

Melody Of Life is a danger if repeating the effort which saw him finish second at Sandown over this trip earlier this month. However, Super Over makes the most appeal. Second on his first two starts, the three-year-old progressed again to score in good fashion at Kempton last month and whilst he needs to improve again going handicapping, he looks the clear form pick who is capable of more improvement.

6.30pm Claiming Stakes (7f). Selection: Firmament

Sir Maximilian has run with credit at this track before and was a good second over six furlongs last time out. However, the step back up to seven does not look a major positive and he has to contend with a wide draw. By contrast, Firmament looks solid. He had excuses when beaten at York on his latest start and this represents a significant drop in grade. He is drawn in stall 1 and looks a leading player.

7.05pm Fillies’ Handicap (1m 2f). Selection: Babindi

Babindi is ridden by Hayley Turner and looks the pick on form. She was second in a novice event at Ripon last time out and whilst she now has to prove her aptitude for handicaps, a mark of 78 looks very fair and she can come out on top ahead of Bollin Margaret who is another player having won her last two starts.

7.40pm Maiden Stakes (7f). Selection: Abbie Power

Abbie Power makes plenty of appeal. The daughter of Bungle Inthejungle shaped with plenty of promise on debut when a good second at Hamilton in May. She looks open to lots of progress and can get the better of the debutant Adjuvant who cost £16,000 and Bellport who disappointed on her second start at Lingfield last time out.

8.10pm Handicap (7f). Selection: Northern Express

Lots in with a chance. He shaped well in his first two starts this term, including when second at York in May. He failed to replicate the same form when running at the track last time out, but given a break since, he has to be of interest. Parys Mountain and Praxeology both boast course form and others that are high on the shortlist.

8.45pm Roodee Handicap (1m 2f). Selection: Rival

Rival looks progressive on the back of a smooth win over course and distance at Chester in May. This demands more, but he impressed with the manner of length and a half success and a 6lb rise looks fair. There are plenty of dangers, including Qaasid who was third at Nottingham earlier this month and last time out winners Solent Gateway and Coul Kat. The six runners are completed by the consistent Fairmac and the unexposed Corbulo in the finale on Friday evening.