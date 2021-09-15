Campaign to get Davey Boy Smith a Wigan 'star'!

Davey Boy Smith

Georgia Smith, 33, has already successfully won her dad – who died in May 2002, aged only 39 – a place in the WWE’s Hall of Fame.

And her next ambition is to see him recognised on home soil, in a town he helped to put on the world map.

“I feel like my dad is more than deserving of this honourable achievement,” she told Wigan Today from her home in Tampa, Florida.

“He took great pride in his northern roots, and was laid to rest in Golborne/Wigan, where he always proudly claimed was ‘home’.

“He is a wrestling legend, a British icon, and brought wrestling to the UK.

“He proudly represented his country every time he stepped out of the curtain, being draped head to toe with the British flag.

"He is a WWE Hall of Famer, British wrestling Hall of Famer, and now it’s time to honour him in a monumental fashion.

“He deserves this recognition in his hometown. This man made history, and it would be an incredible tribute for him to be immortalized in Wigan.

“This would be another incredible accomplishment to add to Davey’s journey and legacy, and I will not give up until it’s achieved!

“I would also like to someday see a replica statue of him in the centre of Golborne, where he was born.

“My dad took so much pride in being from Wigan, and always went back whenever he could.”

Those heroes already with a star include Dave Whelan, Shaun Wane, Jenny Meadows and adopted Wiganer Roberto Martinez.