Chester's May Festival continues on Thursday

Chester racecourse

The action gets underway at 1.30pm and concludes at 4.50pm. The ground at the track currently is Good and the track is being watered. There are showers forecast throughout the day. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide. Get the best odds at Sportsbook SBK1.30pm Handicap (5f)

Night On Earth and Bossipop are both deeply respected given their course form, whilst Militia is another course and distance scorer. However, preference is for Look Out Louis. The six-year-old returned to action with a fine second at Newmarket last month and he is taken to return to winning ways here.

Selection: Look Out Louis

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2.05pm Handicap (7f)

My Little Tip completed a three-timer in fine style last term and should build on a sixth-placed reappearance. Outgate is unexposed and Ryan Moore is an interesting jockey booking, whilst Koy Koy, Aleezdancer and Spacer are all interesting on their comebacks. However, preference is for City Runner. The three-year-old was a narrow second at Sandown having made virtually all of the running before being beaten by a half-length and he makes appeal to go one place better here.

Selection: City Runner

2.40pm Listed Dee Stakes (1m 2f)

Kris Kin in 2003 was the last horse to complete the Dee Stakes-Derby double, but there are a number of interesting runners here. Liverpool players including Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold own Mr McCann who was a three-time winner last term. Cresta was fifth on his return in Listed company at Newmarket and is respected, in the race race which saw Sonny Liston fill fourth. However, the interesting contender is Star Of India. The three-year-old was an impressive winner at Leopardstown in October and needed the run over a mile when fifth in the Craven Stakes. Stepping up in trip will and he is taken to score for Aidan O’Brien.

Selection: Star Of India

3.10pm Ormonde Stakes (1m 5f)

Classy stayer Hamish is respected along with John Leeper who is clearly better than he showed last term. Believe In Love was second in Group One company last time out and could be open to more progression this term. However, preference is for Albaflora. Second in Group One company on her final two starts last term, she looks a classy mare to keep on side this term.

Selection: Albaflora

3.40pm Handicap (1m 2f)

Pride Of Priory was a dual winner last term and is thoroughly unexposed along with dual scorer this season Sarvan. However, Aasheq will come on for his fifth at Ripon last term and given his course and distance form, he should go close here.

Selection: Aasheq

4.15pm Maiden (5f)

Of those with experience, Blatant and Democracy Dilemma were filled the runner-up position on their latest start. Explicit shaped with promise when second at Musselburgh last month, whilst of the newcomers, Showcasing colt Estate cost 22,000gns and makes appeal on pedigree. However, another newcomer California Gem cost 100,000gns and is taken to score at the first time of asking.

Selection: California Gem

4.50pm Handicap (1m 4f)

Trojan Horse commands plenty of respect having scored on his return at Ripon. Abbado has won his last two starts, including at Chester last term, but preference is for Temple Of Artemis. A brother of Listed scorer Kingfisher, he shaped with plenty of promise when third at Leopardstown in April and he is taken to make a winning handicap debut in rhe finale.