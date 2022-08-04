The Wigan Borough athlete progressed through her first round heat on Tuesday, finishing in a time of 2:00.18.

After the race, Hodgkinson made clear her target for the games.

She told the BBC: “I did the best I can, and the crowd itself here is amazing, it’s really nice to have their support. I’m glad to have this round done, and now onto the final.

Keely Hodgkinson will compete in the 800m final on Saturday (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"It’s very much a world class field. I’ve got a few days off now which is nice, and hopefully I can come away with the gold.”

The 20-year-old will now compete in the final, which takes place on Saturday evening, with the race currently scheduled to get underway at 7.45pm, just after the women’s 400m hurdles final.