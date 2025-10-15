Jermaine Wattimena celebrates his win in Wigan

Jermaine Wattimena produced a devastating display to topple nine-dart king Nathan Aspinall and clinch his second ranking title of the season at Players Championship 31 on Tuesday.

Aspinall dominated the headlines with two nine-dart finishes during a thrilling day’s play in Wigan, although it was Wattimena who ran out a comprehensive 8-2 winner when the pair went head-to-head in Tuesday’s decider.

Wattimena squandered darts at double in each of the opening two legs as Aspinall established an early lead, but the Dutchman came roaring back with a brutal eight-leg blitz to take the title.

Wattimena inflicted the damage with a five-leg spell of 13, 15, 13, 12 and 13 darts, before a superb 116 finish in the penultimate leg fired him to a second Players Championship title.

“I cannot describe how good I feel,” reflected Wattimena, who celebrated his maiden ProTour title in July.

“I survived a lot of match darts in the first round, and after that I played amazing, so I am really happy with this win.

“I remember what Stephen Bunting said to me when I lost to him in the final in Leicester. He said: ‘When you win one, you will win more’, and now I have my second title.

“I have beaten some brilliant players today. I have more belief in myself now, and I think I’m a dangerous player for everyone!”

Wattimena referenced the fortune he enjoyed in his opening round tie against compatriot Christian Kist, where he survived six match darts and recovered from 5-3 adrift to progress.

However, the 37-year-old landed ton-plus averages in five of his next six matches, overcoming Latvia’s Madars Razma before sinking German duo Niko Springer and Martin Schindler.

Wattimena then followed up a 6-1 demolition of Chris Landman with victory against another Dutch opponent, whitewashing Niels Zonneveld 7-0 in a dominant semi-final display.

The European Championship runner-up was equally efficient against Aspinall, as the Stockport star was unable to cap off a remarkable day with his first Players Championship title since August 2022.

Aspinall began the afternoon outside of the provisional qualification places for next month’s Players Championship Finals, only to produce a series of stunning performances to alleviate any fears of missing out on Minehead.

Having kicked off proceedings with victory over Thibault Tricole, Aspinall landed his first nine-dart finish of the day against Steve Lennon, averaging 104 to complete a 6-4 success.

The former World Matchplay champion later swept aside Ryan Joyce, before doubling his nine-dart tally in the seventh leg of his clash against Lukas Wenig - overturning a 4-2 deficit in the process.

Aspinall then survived a match dart to win through a gruelling quarter-final tie against James Wade, while a 7-3 win over top seed Stephen Bunting earned him a place in Tuesday’s showpiece.

Bunting accounted for Michael Smith, Dimitri Van den Bergh and Wessel Nijman in his run to the semi-finals, where he was joined by the emerging Zonneveld.

The left-hander averaged 108 in his opening round win against Mickey Mansell, which he backed up with a whitewash of Wesley Plaisier and a terrific comeback victory over Damon Heta.

Elsewhere, newly crowned World Grand Prix champion Luke Littler suffered an opening round exit against an inspired Ritchie Edhouse, despite averaging 106 against the European Champion.

Dutch duo Michael van Gerwen and Gian van Veen succumbed at the same stage of the tournament, while world number one Luke Humphries was beaten in round two by Alexander Merkx.

This week’s Players Championship double-header will conclude on Wednesday, as the race for World Darts Championship and Players Championship Finals qualification continues at the Robin Park Leisure Centre. Coverage from each of the four streaming boards will be broadcast live on PDCTV, with play getting underway from 1300 BST.