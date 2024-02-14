Elsie Gannon on track for racing success

Elsie started kart racing in 2021 aged just six, and her EAG Racing Team are actively seeking partners to sponsor and assist with the development and advancement of her racing career, as well as a Gofundme page.

With a fierce determination to succeed, Elsie recently successfully completed her Motorsport UK ARKS test and is now qualified as a professional racing driver and is eligible to compete in the cadet racing class at national championship level in the Rotax Micromax engine category.

With the hopes of attracting sponsorship partners, Elsie will be participating in various Motorsport UK national championships later this year in the summer.

Elsie’s father, Chris, said: “Elsie was always very fond of motorsports and Formula 1, and really enjoyed watching it on TV, and she asked if she could get involved.

“We’re all super proud.

“Her development to be a race winner at such a young age has made us all very proud.

“She has got a bright future in the sport and has previously won several club races and has had some good results on different circuits around the country with podium finishes.

“Her development to be a race winner at such a young age has made us all very proud.

“Any support to us, no matter how big or small the contribution, would be greatly appreciated and amazing for Elsie and her progress in the sport.”

To find out more or to support, click here.

1 . EAGRacing Team Elsie Gannon, nine, from Appley Bridge, pictured at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield, she started kart racing in 2021. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . EAG Racing Team Elsie Gannon, nine, from Appley Bridge, pictured at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . EAG Racing Team Elsie Gannon, nine, from Appley Bridge, pictured with dad Chris Gannon at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales