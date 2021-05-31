Emily Borthwick enjoys more success competing for Great Britain
Wigan's Emily Borthwick finished third in her recent venture on the international stage.
Monday, 31st May 2021, 8:57 am
Updated
Monday, 31st May 2021, 9:00 am
Representing Great Britain at the European Teams event, the highjumper cleared 1.88m.
Her achievement in Poland followed a personal best of 1.91m a week earlier in her maiden Diamond League event.
Borthwick, 23, tweeted: "Loving every minute. Onto the next."
She is hoping her form heading into the summer may earn her a place in the Team GB squad for the Tokyo Olympics.