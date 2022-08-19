Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wigan Borough runner qualified in first place from her semi-final, finishing in a time of 2:00.67.

After the race, she told the BBC her target was just to ensure she reached the final.

She said: “I just wanted to make sure I got through, using as little energy as possible. It was all about controlling, saving energy and getting through.

Keely Hodgkinson has reached the final of the 800m at the European Championships (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

"I’m just enjoying the process, every championship is different, every round is different. You never know what is going to come, so I’m just happy to make it to the final.”

She will compete in the final alongside fellow British athletes Jemma Reekie and Alex Bell, with the event taking place on Saturday at 8.15pm in Munich (7.15pmGMT).