European Championships: Keely Hodgkinson progresses to the 800m final
Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson has reached the final of the 800m at the European Championships.
The Wigan Borough runner qualified in first place from her semi-final, finishing in a time of 2:00.67.
After the race, she told the BBC her target was just to ensure she reached the final.
She said: “I just wanted to make sure I got through, using as little energy as possible. It was all about controlling, saving energy and getting through.
"I’m just enjoying the process, every championship is different, every round is different. You never know what is going to come, so I’m just happy to make it to the final.”
She will compete in the final alongside fellow British athletes Jemma Reekie and Alex Bell, with the event taking place on Saturday at 8.15pm in Munich (7.15pmGMT).
Hodgkinson will be looking for gold, after picking up silver at both the World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth games.