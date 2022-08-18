European Championships: Keely Hodgkinson reaches the semi-finals of the women's 800m
Keely Hodgkinson has progressed to the semi-finals of the 800m at the European Championships.
The Wigan Borough athlete came through her heat in first place, in a time of 2.03.72.
She will now compete in the semi-final which gets underway at 10.50am local time (9.50amGMT).
After the race Hodgkinson told the BBC: “I feel like heats are always a little bit uncomfortable because you don’t know what pace people are going to go, but I ended up talking control of the race and got the job done, so happy days.
"I’m just taking it round by round because it’s been a very long season and my body is feeling it, but we come to the semis tomorrow and then hopefully the final, giving it all I’ve got.”
The final of the women’s 800m takes place on Saturday at 8.15pm in Munich (7.15pmGMT).
Hodgkinson will be looking for gold, after picking up silver at both the World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth games.