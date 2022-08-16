European Championships: When does Keely Hodgkinson compete in the 800m?
Keely Hodgkinson is in 800m action at the European Championships this week.
By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:00 am
The Wigan Borough runner is among the British athletes competing in Munich.
She will take to the track for the first time on Thursday August 18 in the round one heats.
The race she will be in has not yet been confirmed, but it will take place between 10.45am and 11.06am.
Here is the start time of each 800m heat:
Heat one- 10.45am Heat two- 10.52am Heat three- 10.59am Heat four- 11.06am