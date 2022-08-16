Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wigan Borough runner is among the British athletes competing in Munich.

She will take to the track for the first time on Thursday August 18 in the round one heats.

The race she will be in has not yet been confirmed, but it will take place between 10.45am and 11.06am.

Keely Hodgkinson is in 800m action at the European Championships this week (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Here is the start time of each 800m heat: