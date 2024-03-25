Fallon Sherrock was celebrating in Wigan over the weekend

Sunday's closing double-header saw over 100 players in action at the Robin Park Tennis Centre, as Sherrock claimed a second title of the weekend in Event Four.

Suzuki took the first title of the day, winning a last-leg decider against Deta Hedman in the Event Three decider.

The Japanese star overcame Lorraine Winstanley on the way to the semi-finals, where she came through a last-leg shoot-out with Sherrock before seeing off Hedman in the final.

Sherrock bounced back with victory over Saturday's Event Two winner Noa-Lynn van Leuven on her way to the semi-finals, where she averaged 97.47 in victory over Desiree Geel.

The former Grand Slam quarter-finalist defeated 2023 Women's Series champion Beau Greaves 5-1 in the final to double her title tally for the weekend.

Saturday’s opening double-header saw 111 players in action, as Sherrock continued from where she left off last year.

The 29-year-old won four of the last five Women’s Series events in 2023, and she continued her recent monopoly of the circuit with Event One success.

Sherrock claimed the spoils with a deciding-leg win against Greaves, surviving two match darts in the closing stages to secure a fourth consecutive victory over the Doncaster darter.

The Milton Keynes trailblazer swept aside Kim Holden in the last eight, before reeling off five consecutive legs from 2-0 down to deny Irish youngster Katie Sheldon in the semi-finals.

Greaves also impressed in pocketing the £1,000 runner-up prize, posting a 101 average in her opening round demolition of Lainey Webb.

The reigning Women’s World Matchplay champion also accounted for Lisa Ashton and Van Leuven, before rallying from 4-2 down to edge out debutant Gemma Hayter in the semi-finals.

However, Van Leuven avenged her defeat to Greaves on her way to Event Two glory, producing a string of magnificent displays to celebrate her maiden PDC Women’s Series title.

The 27-year-old averaged 101 and hit six 180s to win through a high-quality semi-final showdown against Sherrock, which set up a showdown against Sheldon for the title.