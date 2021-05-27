Friday night racing action at Haydock Park

Haydock Park stages the second of three consecutive days of action at the venue on Friday evening.

With crowds now allowed back on racecourses, a bumper attendance is expected for the six-race twilight fixture which gets underway at 5.35pm and concludes at 8.30pm. We’ve previewed the pick of the action.

The star of the show on Friday evening is the Pam Sly-trained Eileendover who makes her first start on the Flat in the £8,050 Novice Stakes at 6.10pm over a mile and a half. The four-year-old was one of the most exciting bumper horses of the season, winning her first three starts, which included a stunning six and a half-length win in Listed company at Wetherby in January.

Sent off the Evens favourite for a Grade Two Mares’ Bumper at Aintree’s Grand National meeting, the four-year-old was only fourth bit still shaped with plenty of promise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eileendover must shoulder top-weight of 10st for this assignment, but clearly rates as the one to beat and is hugely respected for her Classic winning trainer. Golden Viola is an interesting rival having scored at Lingfield on her debut and she will have to defy a penalty in this event.

Others who warrant a mention include Thousand Oaks for John and Thady Gosden. The daughter of Kingman was third on her debut and is respected with improvement expected, whilst debutant Yesyes is a daughter of Zoffany and is also one to note along with Constanta who was fifth on debut and looks a likely improver for William Haggas.

Elsewhere on the card, five runners go to post for the Fillies’ Handicap (7.20pm) which carries a prize fund of £9,250 over six furlongs. Top-weight Highfield Princess was third in a competitive event at York last time out and should build on that reappearance run, whilst Al Saariyah remains unexposed for Simon and Ed Crisford. A winner of her final start last year, she was only fifth on the All-Weather at Lingfield in April, but is better than she showed there.

Conservatoire is another who disappointed when only fifth on her reappearance at Ascot, but it is too early to write her off. The two other

Her Majesty The Queen is also chasing a winner at Haydock on Friday with Chalk Stream representing the monarch in the finale at 8.30pm. The three-year-old was a smooth winner at Leicester last time out and seeks to defy a 9lb rise.

Her main rival looks set to be Tashkhan who ran well on debut when second in a competitive handicap at York for Brian Ellison and should improve again on that effort. Turandot was a smart winner at Ayr in April, before struggling pitched into handicap company at Newmarket last time out. However, she cannot be written off along with Run This Way who actually boasts course and distance form at the track having scored at Haydock in August last term.

Haydock Selections

5.35pm Dance King

6.10pm Eileendover

6.45pm Neat And Dandy

7.20pm Al Saariyah

7.55pm Dream Together

8.30pm Tashkhan