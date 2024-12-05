From medals to new belts: Leigh Judo Club’s winning streak continues!

Some of the great work going on at Leigh Judo Club

Leigh Judo Club, an award-winning cornerstone of the local martial arts community, is riding a wave of success that’s solidifying its reputation as a rising star in the sport.

Indeed, with a string of medals from recent competitions and a triumphant round of belt gradings, the club is proving that judo is more than a sport—it’s a pathway to growth, excellence, and belonging.

The club’s talented judoka have excelled on the competition circuit, bringing home multiple medals and demonstrating their dedication, skill, and passion for the sport.

These victories reflect the hard work of both the players and their coaches, who are committed to raising the profile of judo in the North West.

“Judo has given me so much more confidence than I used to have,” said 12-year-old national champion Summer. “The club is amazing. There’s loads of technical work that really improves your skills and fitness.”

Head coach Luke Brown praised the team’s efforts: “Our members have been fantastic. These results show what’s possible with hard work, commitment, and the right training environment. With the completion of our purpose-built dojo, it’s an exciting time to be part of this club.”

In addition to competition success, Leigh Judo Club recently celebrated progress on the home front with its bi-annual grading. Students of all ages and experience levels showcased their skills, earning new belts and advancing their judo journeys.

“Grading isn’t just about belts; it’s about personal growth,” said Luke Brown. “It’s inspiring to see our members develop their confidence and abilities. Each grading is a testament to their progress, and this one was no exception.”

Parents have also noticed the transformative impact of the club. “I bring my nine-year-old daughter and six-year-old son, and the change in them has been incredible,” said Lindsay Critchley. “They’re much more confident, not just in judo but in their everyday lives. It’s made such a difference.”

Leigh Judo Club offers classes for children, teenagers, and adults, welcoming everyone from complete beginners to seasoned competitors. The club prides itself on creating a supportive, inclusive environment where members can thrive both on and off the mat.

“Judo is about more than learning throws and holds,” added Brown. “It’s about building resilience, respect, and a sense of community. We’re passionate about helping people discover the benefits of this incredible sport, and we’d love to welcome new members to join us.”

For more information about classes, events, and how to join, visit www.leighjudo.co.uk