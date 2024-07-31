..
.

GALLERY: 11 of the best pics as Wigan's Muhammad Mokaev wows the UFC Manchester crowd by maintaining perfect record

By Paul Kendrick
Published 31st Jul 2024, 11:26 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 11:41 BST
Here are the best pics from Muhammad Mokaev’s unanimous points victory over Manel Kape at UFC Manchester 304 at the weekend...

...

.

1. MOKAEV-KAPE - UFC MANCHESTER

.Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
.

2. MOKAEV-KAPE - UFC MANCHESTER

.Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
.

3. MOKAEV-KAPE - UFC MANCHESTER

.Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
.

4. MOKAEV-KAPE - UFC MANCHESTER

.Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WiganManchesterUFC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.