Improved displays from Wright saw him reach his first ranking semi-final since October, while it was another day to forget for World Champion Luke Humphries who lost 6-5 to Jurjen van der Velde in round one.Teenage sensation Littler had nailed a nine-darter on his way to winning his first ever Pro Tour event on Monday.The 17-year-old from Warrington was fast-tracked onto the tour after enjoying a meteoric rise to stardom last year, which saw him reach the final of the World Championship.And he generated further headlines with a memorable victory, defying a staggering 111.71 average from Searle to triumph in an epic final.Littler produced a quartet of ton-topping averages on his way to victory, as he became only the third player to win a title on his Players Championship debut.He kicked off proceedings with a crushing 6-1 win over Jim Williams, averaging 105.48 and posting seven maximums to send out a statement to the 128-player field.Littler then followed up victory over Luke Woodhouse with a comprehensive 6-1 success against Italy’s Michele Turetta, wrapping up proceedings with a magical nine-darter.It was the second nine-darter in the space of a month for Littler, who also achieved perfection in his title winning campaign at the Bahrain Darts Masters.Littler came agonisingly close to another nine-darter in his last 16 clash against Cameron Menzies, missing double 12 for a perfect leg in leg five, before closing out victory with a 109 average.The World Youth Champion posted another ton-plus average to defeat James Hurrell in the quarter-finals, although he survived a scare in his semi-final win over Alan Soutar, eventually winning through in a decider.This set up a tantalising showdown against Searle, and the pair combined to produce one of the greatest finals in Players Championship history.Littler stole an early march with back-to-back 13-darters, only for Searle to reduce the arrears with an unconventional 103 finish in leg three.Both players continued to trade holds in a contest littered with quality, as a spectacular 136 checkout in leg eight powered Littler into a 5-3 advantage.Searle responded with consecutive 11 and 12-dart holds to reduce the arrears, but Littler was undeterred, conjuring up an effortless 85 finish on the bull to move a leg away from victory at 7-5.The drama continued as Searle rattled in his second 11-darter of the contest to force a decider, but Littler wasn’t to be denied, replying with a 13-dart break on tops to scoop the £15,000 winner’s prize.“I know my game is there, I know I can beat anyone, and I’m really happy to have won,” reflected Littler, who already has his sights set on World Matchplay qualification.“Me and my manager know what I have to do to qualify for the World Matchplay and the World Grand Prix.“I’ve got about 13 or 14 ProTours before the World Matchplay, but it’s always good to get off to a good start.