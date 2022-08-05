Haydock all set for Sunday Series day

Haydock Park racecourse

The spectacle - Haydock’s sole Sunday meeting of the year - will see every race live in front of the ITV and Racing TV cameras on what looks set to be a thrilling seven-race card.

During the afternoon, it will be dry throughout with plenty of sunny spells developing. The weather will also compliment the ground, currently described as good to soft, good in places.

Ahead of the action, we have previewed the ones to watch and, if you fancy catching all the action up close, tickets are still available at https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/haydock/events-tickets/rose-of-lancaster-carnival/family-fun-day/In the opener, Silkie Road will be hoping to transfer his Glorious Goodwood form over to the Sky Bet Sunday Apprentice Training Series Handicap (5f) at 3:45pm.

The Karl Burke-trained three-year-old was far from disgraced when finishing runner-up to Get Ahead in the World Pool Handicap at Goodwood last week.

Interestingly, the son of Mehmas - now dropped in class - heads to Haydock having already won there over course and distance this season.

Following the first race, Silver Legend (4:15pm) will look to continue the red-hot recent run of William Haggas, with the yard currently operating at a strike rate of almost 30 per cent.

The interesting newcomer will go head-to-head alongside an array of exciting two-year-old prospects over six furlongs, with Tom Marquand booked to ride.

Kitai, also of note, will represent the Charlie & Mark Johnston team, with Hollie Doyle - Tom’s wife - called into the saddle.

The booking of Hollie is a notable one, too, after she became the first female rider to win the Nassau Stakes aboard Nashwa at Goodwood last week.

Following her mount on Kitai, Hollie takes the reins on Mister Bluebird in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap (6f) at 4:45pm.

Having already raced in a number of noteworthy handicaps this season, the Heather Main-trained four-year-old is fancied to get back to winning ways here.

Competition will be fierce, however, with Good Earth - another handicap specialist - likely to be up there in the final furlong.

Later on, Haydock specialist Miramichi is backed to return to winning ways in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Middle Distance Handicap at 5:15pm.

Related to a number of winners, the Pierre-Louis Jamin-trained four-year-old boasts a number wins over course and distance (1m2f), with another bold bid expected again.

Another eye-catching runner taking to the track is Faisal Road in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Nursery Handicap (7f) at 5:45pm.

With only three runs under his belt so far, the two-year-old - now significantly dropped in class - has already competed at Royal Ascot and, more recently, Glorious Goodwood.

Rose Barton (6:15) is another name that’s sure to be amongst proceedings, with the filly closely related to Ballydoyle Stables legends in Caravaggio and Galileo.

Racing will conclude with the Sky Bet Sunday Series Stayers Handicap (2m) at 6:45pm - and racing royalty will be among the bunch.

Frankenstella, the daughter of Frankel - widely hailed as the best horse of all time - should head the market in what appears to be a one-horse race.

The John Quinn-trained five-year-old was a notable third at York last time out, finishing closely behind recent Glorious Goodwood winner Master Milliner and the highly rated Ahorsewithnoname.

Keith Dalgleish’s team currently lead the Sky Bet Sunday Series table for the leading trainer, however, with just two meetings to go, all is still to play for.

The Carluke-based handler sees his yard at the top of the list on 88 points, earned for winners, seconds and thirds throughout the series, ahead of Tim Easterby on 70 and Charlie & Mark Johnston on 66. A £10,000 bonus prize for stable staff will be awarded to the leading trainer based upon overall performances across the seven Sunday Series fixtures.

Dalgleish's tally has been buoyed by the two successes of stayer Evaluation, who will claim a £100,000 bonus prize for connections if he is able to bag a third race in the series.

There’s also an additional bonus of £100,000 for any jockey who can ride seven winners across the series. Clifford Lee, Jason Hart and Sam James have each notched three victories so far, with Lee and James bidding to add to their tallies with two and three rides respectively on Sunday.

Sky Bet Sunday Series selections:

3:45pm - Silky Wilkie

4:15pm - Silver Legend

4:45pm - Mister Bluebird

5:15pm - Miramichi

5:45pm - Faisal Road

6:15pm - Rose Barton

6:45pm - Frankenstella