Haydock Park action to enjoy on Friday

Haydock Park racecourse

The racing on Friday begins at 1.53pm and concludes at 5.18pm. The going is Good, Good to Firm in places and the forecast is for showers. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the latest odds on the SBK Sportsbook App

The highlight on the card is the £25,000 The Tin man Handicap over six furlongs. Project Dante has proved a real disappointment this season. He was an impressive winner on debut at York back in May last year. He then finished an excellent third in the Norfolk Stakes, but he has really struggled to land a blow in three runs since. He underwent wind surgery prior to this season, but was a well-beaten last of eight on his return at York and was subsequently gelded. However, he failed to fire gain in handicap company at York earlier this month and he now has plenty of questions to answer, despite clearly having plenty of ability.

Khanjar is another interesting runner. He was impressive at Ripon in June, staying on strongly to score in good style and he was not disgraced when third at Newmarket in July. That run hinted at his ability and he should go close in this event based on that effort.

Ghatanfar was fourth in a competitive handicap at York last month and he needs respect if able to back up that effort. Misty Ayr has plenty of form in Group company and shaped well when last seen back in October 2021. It will be interesting to see how she gets on here. Abolish needs to improve based on the form shown this year. Ventura Express won well at Beverley in July, but this demands more, whilst Jordan Electrics completes the seven runners.

Elsewhere on the card, the Novice Stakes at 2.28pm at six furlongs includes Zouky who will bid to back up a win at Newbury in August under a penalty here. Centrefold shaped with promise when fourth at Newbury on her debut and is another interesting name to note, along interesting newcomer Good Gracious who is a daughter of Kingman. Kitai was second at Haydock on debut and is another who is capable of further improvement judged on that effort.

Haydock Selections

1.53pm Primi Ordinis

2.28pm Centrefold

3.03pm Khanjar

3.38pm Amor De Mi Vida

4.13pm Double March

4.48pm Emily Post